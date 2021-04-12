On-going efforts by the Zanzibar government to address unemployment among youths received a major boost, following the opening of the…
OVER 5,000 livestock from Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) have been transferred to Msomera Village in Handeni District in Tanga…
THE Zanzibar government has launched ‘Silicon Zanzibar’ a new initiative to attract tech companies from across Africa to the island.…
Media practitioners in the Lake Zone regions have been urged to report cross-cutting news about artisanal and small scale mining…
Channel hii inaendeshwa na Kampuni ya Magazeti ya Serikali Tanzania (TSN), Wachapishaji wa magazeti ya DAILY NEWS, HABARILEO NA SPORTILEO. Karibu na usiache KU- SUBSCRIBE katika Channel hii kwa habari za kweli na uhakika.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the Health Ministry to evaluate the…
Dear nephew Milambo Greetings from this confused city. My dear boy, I…
THE National Museum in Tanzania (NMT) has seven museums under its wings,…
At least five people died and 56 after an upcountry bus collided…
PALLIATIVE Care (PC) is an interdisciplinary medical care giving approach, aimed at…
Taifa Stars are ready for the showdown as they face Uganda in…
Tanzanian pugilist Hassan Mwakinyo says he is ready to interface Liam Smith…
THE Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned that dry spells are likely…
OVER 5,000 livestock from Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) have been transferred…
PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan devoted Friday to the launch of multimillion social…
THE Civil Aviation Training Center (CATC) has been awarded certification of civil…
MINISTER of State in the President’s Office, Public Service Management and Good…
A self-styled Ugandan prophet has been charged with assault, common assault and…
Social change campaigners have urged African governments to fully embrace the borderless…
Kenya national carrier, Airways (KQ) has announced the death of a passenger…
THE African Court on Humana and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) is still keeping…
The chairman of Russia’s Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after…
TANZANIA and Singapore are looking to strengthen cooperation in various sectors especially…
INVESTORS are urged to tap into the abounding economic potentials in the…
TURKIYE has commended the role of Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) and…
Supreme Court officials on Wednesday received at least 45 ballot boxes from…