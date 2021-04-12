DODOMA: Farmers have been urged to embrace digital services to access market information, weather updates and business opportunities as technology…
DAR ES SALAAM: THE Minister of State in the President’s Office–Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, has commended the Tanzania…
LINDI: Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, has hailed Yas for…
DAR ES SALAAM: GOOD morning, dear reader, and welcome to another Sunday, which, as tradition now demands in this beloved…
DAR ES SALAAM: TANZANIA is seeking to deepen defence industrial cooperation with India through technology transfer, local production, skills development…
DAR ES SALAAM: WE must admit it that responsible parenting begins at…
DAR ES SALAAM: THE Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) and the…
DAR ES SALAAM: The Almighty entrusts us with our bodies. We cultivate…
FOR decades, East Africa has captivated global travellers with an iconic promise:…
DAR ES SALAAM: The story of every river begins long before its…
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania stands at an important policy crossroads. As discussions…
DODOMA: Farmers have been urged to embrace digital services to access market…
DAR ES SALAAM: The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has reaffirmed its…
Dodoma: The government has increased investment in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries…
DAR ES SALAAM: THE Court of Appeal has assessed legal costs at…
KIBAHA: THE government is strengthening support for local manufacturers to enhance their…
DODOMA: Local tea processors in Tanga have secured foreign markets in Asia,…