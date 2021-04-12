    President Samia directs Health Ministry to assess COVID-19 situation

    President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the Health Ministry to evaluate the situation of Covid-19 in the country in order…

    Secret affairs can produce secret children

    Dear nephew Milambo Greetings from this confused city. My dear boy, I hope that by the grace of Limatunda you…

    NMT pulls weight in protecting national heritage

    THE National Museum in Tanzania (NMT) has seven museums under its wings, including the Village Museum (Dar es Salaam), Museum…

    Five perish, 56 injured in  bus, lorry collision

    At least five people died and 56 after an upcountry bus collided with a lorry at Ibadakuli in Shinyanga Municipality.…

    Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshippers detained

    A self-styled Ugandan prophet has been charged with assault, common assault and trafficking in persons. Prophet Kintu Dennis of Hoima…

    Why Palliative Care to Non Communicable Diseases patients crucial

    PALLIATIVE Care (PC) is an interdisciplinary medical care giving approach, aimed at optimizing quality of life and mitigating suffering among…

    Channel hii inaendeshwa na Kampuni ya Magazeti ya Serikali Tanzania (TSN), Wachapishaji wa magazeti ya DAILY NEWS, HABARILEO NA SPORTILEO.

    Daily News Digital
    
    #TAZAMA| NJOMBE YAENDELEA KUKAA KILELENI UWEPO WA BARIDI KALI
    Mkuu wa Mkoa wa Kagera Albert Chalamila amewataka wakazi wa Mkoa huo kubadilika kitabia ili kuleta maendeleo katika mkoa huo. Chalamila ametoa kauli hiyo katika moja ya mkutano wa Makamu Mwenyekiti wa Chana Cha Mapinduzi Bara Abdulrahman Kinana na kusema kuwa wakazi wa mkoa huo wamekuwa wakichelewa kufungua biashara zao mpaka mida ya saa tatu jambo ambalo amesema linachelewesha Mkoa huo kukua kiuchumi.
    #TAZAMA| CHALAMILA AWATAKA WANA KAGERA KUBADILIKA
    Watanzania wanaotekeleza mradi wa Dhahabu Singida wilayani Ikungi wamesema moja ya vitu wanavyojivunia ni kupata na kukuza ujuzi, wakaiomba serikali kuendelea kuwapa nafasi wazawa katika miradi mbalimbali. Wamesema leo kwamba baadhi ya ujuzi wanaopata ni katika maeneo ya uchomeleaji na uendeshaji mashine mbalimbali za kisasa . "Elimu yangu mimi ni darasa la saba. Nilipata kazi hapa kupitia Kampuni ya Magare kama kibarua, mafundi wakawa wananifundisha kazi za kuendesha mashine ya kutoa upepo unaosafisha vyuma kuondoa kutu na sasa naiendesha mwenyewe bila usimamizi," amesema mkazi wa Ikungi, Abdulrahman Thabiti. Thabiti ambaye amejiunga na Magare takribani miezi sita iliyopita, anasema kazi zingine anazoweza kuzifanya bila usimamizi katika mgodi huo ni uchomeleaji wa mabomba ya plastiki pamoja na kupaka rangi. Sambamba na hilo, wazawa hao ambao ni wenyeji wa Ikungi wameiomba serikali kuwajengea chuo cha ufundi katika Wilaya hiyo, ili wasome na kupata vyeti ambavyo vitawasaidia kuomba kazi katika miradi mingine. Mkuu wa Wilaya ya Ikungi, Jerry Muro, amesema kukuza ujuzi kwa vijana ndio lengo kuu la serikali, ambayo imewashirikisha wakandarasi wazawa Kwa takribani asilimia 100 katika mradi huo unaogharimu zaidi ya Dola za kimarekani millioni 40.
    #TAZAMA| WAIOMBA SERIKALI KUWAPA WAZAWA FURSA KATIKA UCHIMBAJI WA MADINI
    Serikali imesema kuwa Tanzania ipo tayari kubadilishana na Singapore wakufunzi wa vyuo vya Ufundi na Ujuzi ili kuongeza uelewa zaidi kwa wanafunzi. Waziri wa Elimu, Sayansi na Teknolojia Mhe Prof Adolf Mkenda ameyasema hayo leo tarehe 2 Agosti 2022 wakati alipokutana na kufanya mazungumzo na Balozi wa Singapore nchini Tanzania Mhe. Douglas Foo Jijini Dar es salaam. Waziri Mkenda amesema kuwa wakufunzi wa Tanzania wataenda nchini Singapore kujifunza namna nchi hiyo ilivyofanikiwa katika ufundi na elimu ujuzi, vilevile wakufunzi wa Singapore kutembelea vyuo vya ufundi na elimu ujuzi nchini Tanzania. Amesema kwa pamoja wakufunzi hao watakapozuru katika nchi hizo watajadiliana kwa pamoja namna bora ya kuimarisha elimu ujuzi, ambapo amebainisha kuwa Tanzania itanufaika zaidi kwa wataalamu wa Singapore kwani nchi hiyo imefanikiwa zaidi katika sekta ya elimu ujuzi.
    #TAZAMA| TANZANIA NA SINGAPORE KUBADILISHANA WAKUFUNZI, VYUO VYA UFUNDI NA UJUZI
    Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mhe. Samia Suluhu Hassan akishiriki kilele cha maadhimisho ya Siku ya Kizimkazi (Kizimkazi Day) leo tarehe 03 Septemba, 2022
    MHE. RAIS SAMIA AKISHIRIKI KILELE CHA MAADHIMISHO YA SIKU YA KIZIMKAZI
    WAZIRI Mkuu wa Serikali ya Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa leo ameifariji Familia ya Rais Mstaafu wa Serikali ya Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Alhaj Ali Hassan Mwinyi kutokana na kifo cha mtoto wake Hassan Ali Hassan kilichotokea Jumatano wiki hii katika Hospitali Kuu ya Mnazi mmoja, Mkoa wa Mjini Magharibi. Hafla hiyo ilioambatana na Dua ilifanyika nyumbani kwa Marehemu Chukwani Mkoa Mjini Magharibi ambapo Waziri Mkuu pia alipata fursa ya kutoa mkono wa pole kwa Rais mstaafu wa Jamuhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Alhaj Hassan Mwinyi, Rais wa Zanzibar na Mwenyekiti wa Baraza la Mapinduzi Dk. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Mama Siti Mwinyi, Mke wa marehemu Fauzia Salim Hilali pamoja na wanafamilia.
    #TAZAMA| WAZIRI MKUU KASSIM MAJALIWA AMETOA POLE KWA FAMILIA YA RAIS DK. MWINYI
    
    #TAZAMA| MBIVU NA MBICHI ZA UCHAGUZI MKUU KENYA, KUJULIKANA JUMA LIJALO
    Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa shirika la meli Tanzania Abdi Mkenge ametoa ufafanuzi kuhusu kivuko cha Mv magogoni kinachofanya safari ya kutokea kigamboni kwenda posta ambapo mapema leo kimepata hitilafu kikiwa na abiria hivyo basi amesema wameshafanya mawasiliano na temesa wamiliki wa vyombo wakae wajiridhishe mpaka siku ya jumatatu wiki ijayo kama kuna hitilafu zozote awape Aidha Eng. Lukombe Kin'gombe Meneja wa vivuko kanda ya mashariki na kusini amedhibitisha hakuna mtu yeyotote aliyehudhurika na dhoruba hiyo hivyo ni hali ya hewa ilimtoa captteni wa kivuko hicho kumtoa kwenye gati kumpeleka hadi kwenye mchanga yalikuwa saa saba mcha mapema leo.
    #TAZAMA| KIVUKO CHA MV MAGOGONI CHAKWAMA, UPEPO MKALI WATAJWA KUWA CHANZO
    
    #TAZAMA| MBEYA, NJOMBE, BADO ZAONGOZA KWA BARIDI KALI
