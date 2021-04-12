    TADB disburses 1.5tri/- in loan to finance agricultural projects in Tanzania

    DODOMA: THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has disbursed loans worth 1.55 tri/- to finance 862 projects in the agricultural…

    Private power transmission plan sparks optimism

    DAR ES SALAAM: ECONOMISTS have welcomed the government’s plan to involve the private sector in electricity transmission and distribution, describing…

    AGRICULTURE, LIVESTOCK REFORMS: Samia sets priorities

    DODOMA: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday outlined key priorities to transform the agriculture and livestock sectors as Tanzania embarks on…

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